Carlos Santana hospitalized after health scare, postpones Texas concert

SAN ANTONIO -- Legendary musician Carlos Santana is on the mend after after being hospitalized due to a medical emergency prior to a scheduled performance in Texas on Tuesday.

"It is with profound disappointment that I have to inform you all that tonight's show in San Antonio has been postponed," Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management and a representative for Santana, said in a statement.

"Mr. Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight's show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration," the statement continued. "Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action."

Vrionis added that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer "is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his US Tour."

"Thank you all very much for your understanding," the statement concluded. "The show will be rescheduled soon."

The incident comes months after Santana fell and broke a finger, which resulted in the postponement of his Las Vegas residency.

"From our hearts, we wish to thank you for showing up with such beautiful energy and love in the cold & rain. You danced, you sang, and you braved the elements like true warriors of light," a message on Santana's verified Instagram read Tuesday. "Your warmth and passion lit up the night more than any spotlight ever could. It was truly an honor to share our hearts music with you."