CASA holds annual Crab Feed to raise money to help children

CASA held its 25th annual Crab Feed in Clovis Friday night to raise money to help abused and neglected children in the foster care system.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Money raised from an all-you-can-eat dinner will be helping kids in Fresno and Madera Counties.

1,000 pounds of crab was served, as hundreds of guests took part in a silent auction and games.

Action News Anchor Jessica Harrington served as the emcee of the sold-out event.