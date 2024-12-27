Celebrating the first day of Kwanzaa in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Immediately after Christmas, Kwanzaa celebrations began in full force on Thursday.

The tradition is a seven-day event where communities gather, highlighting core values of the African American culture.

"Bringing everyone together to celebrate and learn about African American History but also talk about our allies and talk about how we are all one," explained Alondra Williams Vasquez with the African American Historical and Cultural Museum.

At the African American Historical and Cultural Museum in downtown Fresno, their decked-out Christmas Tree exhibit embraces Kwanzaa this year.

"We chose the spirit of Africa for the theme of every Christmas tree and they were to incorporate one theme or one principal of Kwanzaa," said Vasquez.

Vasquez says every evening is an opportunity to reflect and learn.

She remembers previous experiences that impacted her life.

"It made me feel seen, it made me feel heard and important. People teaching different principals empowered me."

Seven principles are addressed during Kwanzaa.

The first night is about unity.

"We will have certain groups from the Divine 9 come and teach every night and we culminate the entire experience on New Year's Eve. We will have two on one day."

Self-determination, responsibility, economics, purpose, creativity, and faith are the principles being addressed throughout Kwanzaa.

Strong and valuable topics, Vasquez says, that can make a difference for some.

"Show us that there are different things we are supposed to do and can do and planting those seeds in the hearts of children."

The free event started at 5:30 pm and runs until about 8 pm.

