Central California Blood Center urges those 18-30 to donate blood

Part of the reason the area is seeing fewer donors is due to age, with the center losing its frequent donors due to time.

Central California Blood Center is taking action with dozens of organizations to support prioritizing the nation's precious supply.

Central California Blood Center is taking action with dozens of organizations to support prioritizing the nation's precious supply.

Central California Blood Center is taking action with dozens of organizations to support prioritizing the nation's precious supply.

Central California Blood Center is taking action with dozens of organizations to support prioritizing the nation's precious supply.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A blood shortage is happening across the country.

Central California Blood Center is taking action with dozens of organizations to support prioritizing the nation's precious supply.

As we enter the summer season, the blood center is concerned about the Valley's blood supply. According to staff, this is the time when donors start to decline due to vacation.

"It's more critical for people to make a blood donation this summer, and also people who have never tried it give it a try and become blood donors," said President and CEO Christopher Staub.

It isn't just the Valley dealing with a lack of donors -- it's the whole nation.

Central California Blood Center joins a long list of organizations across the country that sent a letter to Congress during Blood Advocacy Week. They're urging lawmakers to champion for policies that highlight the importance of blood.

"We would like to see an awareness campaign and some funding as well to help offset our costs of marketing to reach the additional 3-4% of people we need to reach," Staub said.

According to the President and CEO of the local blood center, only 2% of eligible people donate blood. He would like to see that increase to at least 5%.

"And let's see people who donate once or twice a year donate three of four times a year," Staub said. "I guarantee you there would be no blood shortage in the area or in the nation."

Part of the reason the area is seeing fewer donors is due to age, with the center losing its frequent donors due to time.

"A good percentage of those people are from the so-called 'Greatest Generation' and the Baby Boomers," explained Staub. "Those groups are aging out."

It's why the blood center hopes to raise more awareness about donations among those who are 30 years or younger, and they're hopeful Congress will take action to strengthen that donor base.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.