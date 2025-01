National Blood Donor Month: Help fill a critical need in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Following the holiday season, there is a critical shortage of blood in Central California.

You can help save lives in 2025 for this National Blood Donor Month.

On Wednesday, Taylor Thatcher from the Central California Blood Center joined Action News to explain how you can help fill the critical blood need,

There are five blood donation centers, two pop-up locations, and mobile collection units.

You can find a location near or book an appointment by clicking here.