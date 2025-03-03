Central California schools win big at the 2025 CIF State Wrestling Championships

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central California schools won big at the 2025 CIF State Wrestling Championships.

Buchanan won the boys team title for the 9th time, and Clovis East won the girls team title for the first time in program history.

Seven high school athletes from Central California took home the gold:

Boys



Rocklin Zinkin (120) - Buchanan

Nikade Zinkin (144) - Clovis

Chris Creason (157) - El Diamante

Girls



Christina Estrada (100) - Buchanan

Isabella Marie Gonzales (120) - Clovis East

Lellani Lemus (170) - Clovis

Evelyn Vargas (190) - Merced

Congratulations to everyone!