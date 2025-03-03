Central California schools win big at the 2025 CIF State Wrestling Championships
Monday, March 3, 2025 2:48AM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central California schools won big at the 2025 CIF State Wrestling Championships.
Buchanan won the boys team title for the 9th time, and Clovis East won the girls team title for the first time in program history.
Seven high school athletes from Central California took home the gold:
Boys
- Rocklin Zinkin (120) - Buchanan
- Nikade Zinkin (144) - Clovis
- Chris Creason (157) - El Diamante
Girls
- Christina Estrada (100) - Buchanan
- Isabella Marie Gonzales (120) - Clovis East
- Lellani Lemus (170) - Clovis
- Evelyn Vargas (190) - Merced
Congratulations to everyone!
