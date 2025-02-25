Central California teachers placed on leave amid sex crime investigations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Under investigation and out of the classroom. Action News uncovered new and disturbing information about a Bullard High School teacher placed on leave as he faces criminal sex charges involving a minor.

The Fresno Unified School District says Ray Waller had been working for the district for less than a year when he was arrested last week.

The educator and photographer now facing 38 charges dating from July 2024 through February 18, two days before he was arrested.

Many of those charges are felonies, including multiple charges of using a minor for sex acts and lewd acts upon a child.

Some of the charges specify the victim was younger than 16.

Fresno police have only confirmed one victim, but believe there may be more.

Students and parents shared their distress about the charges on Friday.

"It's like really grossed out, to be honest," said Karianna Fletcher, Bullard High School senior. "It's like, really disgusting."

In the North Valley, an intervention coordinator at El Capitan High School is under investigation.

34-year-old John Mobley the third was booked in Merced County Jail last week on charges including statutory rape.

Mobley has since posted bail.

The Merced County District Attorney's Office said it will be reviewing reports to determine what charges Mobley will face.

The Merced Police Department began investigating Mobley nearly a week ago, after a report from the Merced Union High School District.

Local leaders reacted after his arrest.

"It's heartbreaking to hear allegations of this type of activity and our police department is working closely with the school district to support students and ensure their safety," said Jennifer Flachman, City of Merced.

Mobley has been placed on administrative leave as the school district conducts its own investigation.

In both the Fresno and Merced cases, investigators ask anyone with information about the educators or the investigations to contact the police.

Waller is being held on more than 800 thousand dollar bail. He is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.