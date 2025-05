Central Fresno grocery store holds hiring event ahead of grand opening

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A grocery store in central Fresno is holding an in-person hiring event right now to try to fill more than 100 positions ahead of its grand opening.

ElSuper is set to open in June. It will be located at Blackstone and Garland.

Thursday's hiring event is at the Smart and Final Extra store on Blackstone and Clinton until three this afternoon.

Open positions include meat cutters, bakers, cake decorators, and cooks.

You can also apply online.