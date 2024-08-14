Central Unified School District begins new school year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's an exciting back-to-school day for students and staff at one of the bigger districts in Fresno County.

Wednesday marks the first day of class at Central Unified.

The district is made up of 24 schools with nearly 16,000 students and almost 1,900 employees.

Some of the district's goals include increasing its graduation rate and its percentage of students exceeding standards in math.

The district is also touting some new additions, which include a new elementary school to open in the next year and a visual performing arts center at Justin Garza High School to be completed sometime in Spring of 2026.

