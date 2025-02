Central Valley broadcaster and businessman Al Smith passes away at 86

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Longtime Central Valley broadcaster and businessman, Al Smith, has died.

The Rotary Club of Fresno made the announcement about his passing Saturday.

Smith was a past president of the club.

He was also the longtime General Manager of our radio partner, KMJ, and voiced the station's "Legends and Legacies" segments.

He then served as the CEO of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce from 2006 until his retirement in 2016.

Smith was 86 years old.