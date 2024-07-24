Central Valley caterer aiming to help the next generation

A beloved Central Valley caterer is expanding her reach by sharing her expertise with the next generation of talent.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The celebrated chef behind Love and Garlic California Artisan Foods and Catering is sharing her culinary savvy with businesses looking to get their foot in the door, or kitchen.

"This is a period in my life where I should share my wisdom, my expertise and give back a little bit," says Kitchen Subscriptions Owner Nancy Vajretti.

Kitchen Subscriptions is the newest business venture of Vajretti.

The commissary kitchen offers new talent or already established businesses a way to streamline production and increase efficiency.

"All of us need to review how we're selling preparing foods because my big pitch is lower your labor, increase your production," Vajretti said.

Subscriptions are done in four-hour shifts, where each business gets the entire kitchen to themselves.

There are several requirements, including a business license and general liability insurance.

Once those are met, the commissary kitchen offers convection ovens, stoves, prep stations, storage racks and cold storage.

Beginner subscriptions for new businesses start at four consecutive hours a week for 13 weeks so you can develop your product.

While there are kitchen items available to use including pots, pans, even some spices, it's Nancy's expertise that is invaluable.

The Los Banos native ran her own deli for eight years before launching her thriving catering business. She says it's all thanks to quality time in the kitchen with her mom.

