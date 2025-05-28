Wildfire activity intensifies across Central Valley as crews use larger aircraft contain blazes

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire activity is ramping up across the Central Valley, with crews responding to at least eight grass fires in the past two days. The largest, dubbed the "Run Fire," scorched more than 420 acres in Madera County.

Three additional fires broke out Monday near Clovis, but all were contained within hours, thanks to a swift response from firefighters and the use of new tools.

"We are very thankful to have an air attack base here again so we can have a quick response of air attack and air tankers," said Gary Couch with CAL FIRE/Fresno County Fire.

The fires come as the region braces for its first round of triple-digit temperatures this season. A heat advisory is expected to take effect later this week.

On Tuesday, firefighters were seen mopping up hot spots near Cherry and Daleville avenues in Fresno County. The Cherry Fire burned approximately three acres near Orange Center Elementary School.

"The fire was burning away from the school," Couch said. "The school did not have to evacuate or take any safety measures."

Crews were able to contain the fire within 10 to 15 minutes.

CAL FIRE credits the rapid containment of recent fires to a C-130 air tanker that was based in Fresno earlier this month, which can drop nearly four times more retardant than their older tankers.

"That gave us time to get in there and put water on the fire and line on the ground," Couch said.

The three Clovis-area fires burned a combined total of about 16 acres. No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged.

To stay alert to fires around you, the Watch Duty app can be useful.

"What we're trying to do is tell you the story from the time the fire starts until it's 100% contained," said Sekhar Padmanabhan, a staff reporter for Watch Duty.

The app allows users to receive notifications for incidents in up to four counties and relies on a variety of sources to collect incident information.

"We only use official information, whether that's through scanners or agencies' posts or various data that we have," Padmanabhan said.

Fresno County residents can also sign up for emergency alerts through the sheriff's office.

The cause of the Cherry Fire and the fires near Clovis remains under investigation.

