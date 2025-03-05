Congressman Tom McClintock says his committee would consider a temporary visa for workers only after border is secure.

Chair of immigration subcommittee says enforcement, not reform, is priority

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Republican talks about immigration reform are now on pause as Congressman Tom McClintock says the House Immigration Subcommittee he chairs focuses on enforcement.

"Immigration laws we currently have in place are adequate, provided they're being enforced," McClintock said during an exclusive sit-down interview with Action News.

With jurisdiction over border security and enforcement nationwide, Chairman McClintock would play a key role in reviewing proposed reforms.

He says they are not needed.

"What have you heard from the agents, the law enforcement officials here in Central California?" Action News asked. "What did they tell you they need?"

"They want the laws enforced," McClintock said. "They specifically resent the sanctuary laws that the state of California has imposed that make it impossible for them to cooperate with ICE."

Enforcement appeared to ramp up in Central California even before President Trump's inauguration.

Video of the Border Patrol's Operation Return to Sender in Kern County on January 7 through January 9 gained national attention.

In a lawsuit, the United Farm Workers labor union estimates agents swept close to 200 people.

RELATED: Chair of immigration subcommittee addresses raids in Central California

Action News has been working for weeks to confirm the numbers of undocumented immigrants detained or removed and a breakdown of how many had prior criminal histories.

McClintock's office and other lawmakers referred us to the Department of Homeland Security.

In a statement, an ICE spokesperson told Action News that the government has significantly increased immigration enforcement since January 20 and is now compiling and validating data.

"Currently, statistics are three months in arrears and published on a quarterly basis," the statement read.

There is no comprehensive data available yet for 2025.

"Are there more operations underway?" Action News asked McClintock. "Will there be more operations?"

"Yes," he said. "In fact, the House Budget Committee has just passed a budget resolution that will provide about $100 billion of additional funding for border enforcement. We are very serious about this."

McClintock believes it will take years for the government to secure the border, and only then would his committee consider new legislation, he said.

We asked what it could be.

"Instead of paying the coyotes thousands and thousands of dollars, an individual would make a deposit with the federal government at the border," McClintock said.

"They would get a six-month permission to come into the United States to provide seasonal labor. They would be under all the protection of our laws. They would have the legal status, and then, after six months, they'd be required to return and collect their deposit on the way out.

"That program you speak of - That would apply to immigrants wishing to come into the country, not those already here?" Action News asked.

"Well, again, those who are already here, who are legal residents, are legal residents," McClintock said. "Those who are here illegally are required to return to their country under our laws, and then they can, if they wish to return, they do so legally."

Labor leaders say it is a non-starter.

"You just can't do that," Manuel Cunha at the Nisei Farmers League said. "You can't just send them out."

Cunha believes McClintock's proposal is a setup, pointing to government laws that would prevent undocumented workers from coming back to the U.S. after they have paid federal taxes and into Social Security for years.

"All of that will be gone if we send everybody out of the country. But sending everybody out of the country will be a devastating impact," Cunha said. "Because if I shut down, every industry around me shuts down."

McClintock did say a seasonal guest worker program could be a solution if there is a demand for labor down the road.

Federal data shows nearly half of California's farm workers could be undocumented. Thousands are here in the Valley.

"If we can't do comprehensive immigration reform, then we ought to try to deal with those parts of immigration reform that have bipartisan support. I think there's bipartisan support for farmworker legal status," Democratic Congressman Jim Costa said.

Costa believes DACA reform could be bipartisan, too.

He introduced a bill that would allow undocumented young people to become citizens.

It would have to pass through McClintock's subcommittee.

"The Dreamers who have been protected since President Obama. What is your solution to that?" Action News asked McClintock.

"Well, I think, ultimately, we're going to have to address that, but only after our borders are secure and our immigration laws are being enforced," McClintock said.

While McClintock's committee will not consider reforms for now, President Trump has already floated one plan.

He wants to replace investor visas with a "gold card" that would cost foreigners $5 million apiece and come with a path to citizenship.

The president says he would not need Congressional approval.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.