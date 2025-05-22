Changes coming to iconic Kiddieland in Merced

Phase one of Kiddieland's train path project is underway inside Applegate Park.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can hear the sounds of change at an iconic amusement park in Merced.

It includes renovations to the park's entryway, opening up Kiddieland for more tables and chairs.

The Central Valley Opportunity Fund says the Kiwanis Club has raised $1.3 million for the project.

Once this first phase is done, the park will eventually install a new train and tracks for generations to enjoy.

"We can't wait to see that new train come," says LaDona Sullivan. "I'm the driver, so you better believe I want to drive it. I've watched kids grow up out here, so getting to see them come back and hearing the stories of the kids that have grown up now and have kids of their own, that's awesome to me."

Kiddieland will be closed this weekend due to the construction.

It will reopen Saturday, May 31.

We're told work is expected to be completed by fall.

