Changes for dialing in Central Valley now in effect with new area code on the way

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Starting Wednesday, you will now need to dial some extra numbers when placing a phone call.

That's because Central California has a brand new area code on the way.

If you use a landline, you now have to dial 1 plus the area code before the phone number.

Cellphone users also need to start a call by dialing the area code.

In addition to 559 and 209, Central California is adding a 357 area code.

The California Public Utilities Commission says this is because it's running out of numbers.

Starting March 26, new phone numbers may be assigned the new 357 area code.

