Starting March 26, new numbers may be assigned either the 357 or 559 area code. 559 numbers are projected to run out by September.

Live in the 559? Get ready for a change in how you dial as new 357 area code comes to Central Valley

The Valley is about to be home to more than just the 559 and the 209, that means next week youll have to change how you dial.

The Valley is about to be home to more than just the 559 and the 209, that means next week youll have to change how you dial.

The Valley is about to be home to more than just the 559 and the 209, that means next week youll have to change how you dial.

The Valley is about to be home to more than just the 559 and the 209, that means next week youll have to change how you dial.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley is about to be home to more than just the 559 and the 209.

Starting soon, new numbers will use the 357 area code.

The encouraging news is that you don't need to change your existing area code.

To make that possible, beginning February 26, customers with a 559 number will need to first dial a 1 then the area code for all calls.

That includes local calls within the same area code.

Starting March 26, new numbers may be assigned either the 357 or 559 area code.

559 numbers are projected to run out by September 2025.