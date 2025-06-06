Chaos erupts in Fresno County courtroom as son confronts his father's killer

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Emotions boiled over in a Fresno County courtroom as a convicted killer learned his fate on Thursday.

Joe Gomez Jr. rushed to the back of the courtroom as the victim's son hurled threats from the gallery, an area Action News cannot show.

A jury convicted Gomez Jr. last year, finding him guilty of murdering Israel Trevino Jr. outside a Parlier home in 2021.

"You couldn't take me, huh? Huh, motherf*****? Huh? Huh?" Trevino Jr.'s son shouted at Gomez Jr.

"That was my dad! That was my dad! Motherf*****. I'm going to f****** hunt you, and when you come out, I'm going to eat your f****** heart!"

The man's family struggled to restrain him, pulling on his shirt as he appeared ready to jump over the railing.

For more than two minutes, deputies scrambled.

"You have every right to let it out. But please do not take it out on these people who are here doing their job. OK?" said Judge Arlan Harrell.

The chaos came just moments after Gomez was sentenced to life in prison.

A jury convicted him last year, finding him guilty of murdering Israel Trevino Jr. outside a Parlier home in 2021.

The victim's sister gave an emotional impact statement in court Thursday.

"May you spend the rest of your life knowing who you took from us and how much damage you caused," she said.

Trevino was a retired correctional officer.

Witnesses say Gomez drove by his home to stir up trouble, revving his engine and driving erratically.

It ended with multiple gunshots, and Trevino's life was taken.

"The big question is, 'Why?' It's never been addressed. It's never been answered," said the judge.

Despite a video of the attack, Gomez has maintained his innocence, using his final words in court not to show remorse, but to criticize the legal system.

"The defendant, Joe Gomez's, constitutional due process rights to a fair trial and an impartial trial were violated with suppression of evidence by a state attorney and the conviction of (inaudible) perjury. I, Joe Gomez, am going to file an appeal with an appellate court," said Gomez.

Gomez now has 60 days to file that appeal.

The judge denied his request for a new trial on Thursday.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, X and Instagram.