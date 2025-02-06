24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Thursday, February 6, 2025 2:16PM
Chase leads to discovery of stolen mail in Clovis, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are in custody after a pursuit ended with the discovery of stolen mail from more than 100 Clovis addresses.

Officers tried to pull over a car near Fowler and Alluvial around 3:30 am Wednesday.

Police say the car sped off, and officers soon stopped the vehicle by hitting it near California and Orange.

The suspects, 42-year-old Yer Vue, 35-year-old Amanda Lizarraga and 30-year-old Sombat Vang were arrested.

They now face mail theft, stolen property and conspiracy charges.

Detectives are working with postal inspectors to return the stolen mail to the owners.

