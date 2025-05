Chat with the Chief: Retired Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza's new role

FRESNO, Calif. -- Reedley's former top cop is continuing his mission to protect and serve as the chief of school safety and security with the Kings Canyon Unified School District.

In week's Chat with the Chief, Joe Garza outlines the way he's ensuring student safety in the South Valley.