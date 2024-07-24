Chemical fire expected to burn overnight in Kings County

A chemical fire is expected to burn throughout the night in Kings County after it broke out Tuesday afternoon.

A chemical fire is expected to burn throughout the night in Kings County after it broke out Tuesday afternoon.

A chemical fire is expected to burn throughout the night in Kings County after it broke out Tuesday afternoon.

A chemical fire is expected to burn throughout the night in Kings County after it broke out Tuesday afternoon.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A chemical fire is expected to burn throughout the night in Kings County after it broke out Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is burning in the area of Highway 41 and Newton Avenue, a rural area of the county about ten miles north of Kettleman City and six miles south of Stratford.

The Kings County Fire Department says a worker at nearby Westlake Farms had chemicals that somehow sparked the fire. The Kings County Sheriff's Office tells Action News the fire started inside a metal storage barn.

Officials say the unknown chemicals pose a danger to firefighters. The fire department added they're unsure how the chemicals might react to water, so they will let the fire burn overnight.

The portion of Highway 41 where the incident happened had already been shut down due to construction.

The public is urged to avoid a one-mile radius around Highway 41 and Newton as the fire burns.

Action News has a crew on the way to Kings County and will have more information on ABC30.com and Action News Live at 11.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.