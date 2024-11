Children First: Trades Day

In the South Valley, students are getting hands-on experience exploring high-paying jobs that don't require degrees.

In the South Valley, students are getting hands-on experience exploring high-paying jobs that don't require degrees.

In the South Valley, students are getting hands-on experience exploring high-paying jobs that don't require degrees.

In the South Valley, students are getting hands-on experience exploring high-paying jobs that don't require degrees.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, students are getting hands-on experience while navigating potential careers.

They're exploring high-paying jobs that don't require expensive four-year degrees.

Watch the full special "Children First: Cash for College" this Sunday, Nov. 13, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. on ABC30.