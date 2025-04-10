Father shares heartbreak after 13-year-old son killed in Clovis crash while biking

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Any parent's worst nightmare became reality for a Clovis father on Tuesday.

Parjodh Singh's 13-year-old son, Agamjodh Singh Cheem, was tragically killed while riding his bike west down Bullard near Temperance around 5:30 pm in Clovis Tuesday night.

The eighth grader was on his way to play football with friends at Clovis High.

Singh says the two had just gotten off the phone minutes before.

"If you could speak to him one more time, what would you say? I love you too much. I don't think any father could say it enough times," said Parjodh Singh, the victim's dad.

Agamjod was an honor student with straight A's. Highly involved in sports like football, volleyball, basketball, and wrestling. He had a passion for making videos, even winning an award not long ago, and one of his dreams was to enter the broadcast news industry.

The entire family is beyond devastated and still in disbelief, especially his twin brother he leaves behind.

"Everything they did together. Playing basketball together, they would go to games together, study together, and they would compete with each other," says Singh.

The evening following the tragic crash, hundreds gathered at the crash site with candles, flowers, and a single basketball.

Classmates and parents broke down in tears side by side.

Their silence during the vigil spoke volumes to the type of kid Agamjodh was.

"We wouldn't be here without him. We wouldn't be the version of ourselves without him. He helped guide us in so many ways," said Noor Gill, Agamjodh's friend.

The community came together to mourn the bright young man.

"It's just heartbreaking for me because he's probably one of my closest friends. I got really close with him. When I first found out, I thought that it couldn't be real, but it is," said Armaan Mann, a friend of Agamjodh.

Several mothers and fathers stood alongside the family, mourning as if he were their own.

"This is every mother's worst nightmare," said Nazanin Hosseini, who is a mom herself.

"This is everyone's worst nightmare."

Friends and family hope that his legacy will live on.

"I'm never going to forget him, ever. I'm never going to let anyone else forget about it either," says Gill.

The investigation remains ongoing into what exactly caused the crash.

At this point, it's being called an accident.

Agamjodh's family has started a GoFundMe to help during this difficult time.

