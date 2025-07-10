Children First: Teen drivers learning the rules of the road

It's always nerve-wracking to teach your teen how to drive.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Learning how to drive is exciting for Jocelyn Gonzales.

"I'm gonna start driving. I want to pick up my friends, go to the mall and everything," Jocelyn says.

She'll have to put the brakes on those plans for now, she has her first behind the wheel lesson with a professional driving instructor.

Patience isn't everything.

"It's better for me because, like, I'm more relaxed. With my dad I'm stressed. He's always like, Oh, you're doing this. This, this.this. So chill out, you know," Jocelyn says.

Demane Green, with Learn 2 Drive Center, is helping Jocelyn get ready for her DMV driving test. Parents also need to get up to speed on requirements.

"Parents, I know they're busy, but I mean, it's real important, because six hours of driving school is not really going to do the trick, like you have to spend time with the kid or with your teen and teach them how to drive also," Demane says.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 53 percent of teen drivers who died in 2023 were unbuckled.

"Nobody wants to go to their best friend's funeral, so when you're driving, you want to make sure that you're being extra safe. You're following the speed limits, your limiting all distractions," Learn 2 Drive manager Jonathan Vargas says.

A recent crackdown on distracted drivers in Fresno found over 100 people on their cell phones.

"In that 10 hour shift, the officers have 135 citations just for cell phone operations," Fresno Police Sgt. Michael McCray says.

It can cost lives and cash.

"So distracted driving is an infraction. However, your first offense is going to cost anywhere between $170 to $300 depending on the court," McCary says.

Jocelyn knows what to do.

"My dad always had me throw my phone either um right here, or we have a little confirming and we have me filming there, so I don't have to touch your energy that way. You don't crash that way. You keep yourself safe. And other drivers safe," Jocelyn says.

Learn 2 Drive center also recommends teen drivers limit night driving, passengers and loud music.

During the permit phase, you cannot have anyone in the car under the age of 25 or that doesn't have a license. Parents should also keep track of their teen driver's schedule.

"We encourage parents, if you can, please pick up your kids and drop them off to practice into games. Because, you know, if they're playing football and they're hitting other kids and they get our practice, they're extremely tired, you know, they're not in the right frame of mind, and that's gonna have an effect on their driving ability," Jonathan says.

Jocelyn is moving in the right direction.

"Don't get distracted. Keep your eyes on the road. Don't touch your phone. Stay in speed limit," she says.

Knowing the rules of the road, and with valuable time behind the wheel, she's making all the right moves toward earning her driver's license.

