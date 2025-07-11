'Chilling Trickle-Effect' and budget cuts could impact local non-profits helping communities

Local non-profits say they are bracing for the worst with federal and state cuts happening at once.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Millions of families could lose crucial access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP.

Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins, issued a statement in regard to government-funded programs like SNAP, saying in part:

"The generosity of the American taxpayer has long been abused. Today's notice makes clear its intent, individuals who are not authorized to be in the country should not receive government dollars."

Meanwhile, local non-profits say they are bracing for the worst with federal and state cuts happening at once, some say it's been some of the toughest times for small organizations trying to help better communities.

A 'chilling trickle effect' that's how local non-profits are describing state and federal budget cuts.

Cuts to SNAP Benefits will impact over 22 million U.S. families, that's according to an Urban Institute survey.

Local organizations fear the loss of crucial benefits will put even more pressure on others to help meet the needs.

"More people are gonna go hungry, lines are gonna get longer and that's gonna create additional burdens on the nonprofit sector to help meet the needs of everyday people," says Christian Arana, who is a part of the Latino Community Foundation.

They have helped organizations, like Fresno's Building Healthy Communities, stay afloat.

"I think it's really important for decision makers to understand that this is not about budgeting a line item, this is about valuing the lives of people. It is not just about dollars, it's literally about saving lives," expresses Sandra Celedon, the President and CEO of BHC.

She says recently smaller nonprofits have had no other choice but to cut back on staff and resources due to lack of funding.

"That also creates a domino effect not only in that it puts strain on other nonprofits but it also then leaves a whole sector of employees unemployed, which leaves a whole sector, of employees unemployed, which only harms our economy and it also reduces the number of service providers that are available to serve our community," express Sandra.

And as privately funded organizations help fill the gaps..

If budget cuts continue, it's only a matter of time before funds run dry..

"At face value, it may sound like a good idea to save money in one area and invest it in another. But ultimately, nobody wins when a child goes hungry, nobody wins when people can't get access to health care, when people can't show up to work, children can't go to school, nobody benefits from that," explains Christian.

As non-profits prepare for the uncertainty, they say there are ways people can help, including monetary donations and volunteering their time.

