Chowchilla native Asterisk Talley gets ready for return to Augusta, reflects on whirlwind season

Thanks to a whirlwind 2024 season, Asterisk Talley has moved into the top 15 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Thanks to a whirlwind 2024 season, Asterisk Talley has moved into the top 15 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Thanks to a whirlwind 2024 season, Asterisk Talley has moved into the top 15 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Thanks to a whirlwind 2024 season, Asterisk Talley has moved into the top 15 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Thanks to a whirlwind 2024 season, Asterisk Talley has moved into the top 15 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

The 16-year-old sophomore at Chowchilla High School stopped by the Action News studios to reflect on finishing as the top amateur in the 2024 US Women's Open, a return trip to Augusta National, and her long-term goals in the game of golf.