CHP needs help solving hit and run crash that killed Madera woman

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help to solve a hit-and-run case that claimed the life of a Madera woman back in November.

The agency shared details about the crash Friday, which happened in the Bakersfield area along State Route 99, just south of Houghton Road.

On Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, the CHP says a 46-year-old man and the 50-year-old Madera woman were walking across the highway when a Ford Fusion hit them and took off.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

If you know anything about this case, you are urged to contact the California Highway Patrol.