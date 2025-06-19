Chronic cannabis use linked to early heart disease, study finds

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- That next high could be hurting your health, with marijuana use now being linked to the potential for heart damage.

"Now we have the additive risk of people utilizing cannabis products that will exponentially increase their risk of heart attack and stroke in the near future," cardiovascular specialist Dr. Teresa Daniele said.

A new study in the Journal of American Medical Association finds, healthy people who used cannabis or ate edibles regularly showed early signs of cardiovascular disease.

Researchers say it's similar to what was found in tobacco users.

Dr. Daniele is a cardiovascular specialist in Central California.

"We know that cannabis use just like cigarette use will cause an imbalance of this the system inside your blood vessels," she said.

The study looked at 55 people from ages 18 to 50 years old.

It found that chronic smoking of marijuana or ingesting it can harm our blood vessels.

It's those organs in our body that help our heart function.

"The less inflammation, the better. The more inflammation, the more risk for heart attack," Dr. Daniele said.

A 2024 survey from the American Heart Association also revealed, daily cannabis users showed an increased risk for heart attack by 42 percent and stroke by 25 percent.

"It's readily used, and it's also very concerning because we know that the current sale of cannabis is not like the sale in the 1970s," Dr. Daniele said.

While there are medical benefits in marijuana, doctors say, you should talk to your physician about the possible risks.

"If this is someone who's already had a heart attack already, had a stroke, or a super high risk already of having a heart attack and stroke, then I think we need to think twice about using it in a medical arena," Dr. Daneile said.

