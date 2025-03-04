City breaks ground on new projects in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two groundbreaking projects are underway in southwest Fresno with the same goal: improving pedestrian and cycling infrastructure in the area.

On Monday, officials with the City of Fresno broke ground on two major infrastructure projects.

Those two projects, the Southwest Fresno Trail and the MLK Active Transportation Infrastructure project, total $ 11 million in investment improvements in the area.

Mayor Jerry Dyer described the improvements as more than just construction projects.

"They are investments in safety, mobility, and the future of the residents of southwest Fresno," said Dyer.

Voices from community meetings stretching as far back as 20-20 led to a win for residents in southwest Fresno.

Those changes include planting more than 100 trees, installing curbs and gutters, and lamp posts.

One of those changes will be the Southwest Fresno Trail named in honor of Rashad Al-Hakim, Jr., a Hoover High sophomore who was killed in a hit-and-run in October of 2023.

Authorities say Al-Hakim was crossing First Street near the Northeast Fresno campus when Lisa Spoors drove into him and left the scene.

Last February, 40-year-old Spoors was sentenced to five years in prison.

Although it's not justice, Bell believes it offers some sense of peace to her and her family.

"When people come to this trail and they see his plaque and they see his name, his story will always be remembered," said Bell.

Long-term resident Hester Hensley has called Southwest Fresno home since 1946.

"I've seen the good, the bad, and the ugly," said Hensley.

"Right now, this is ugly."

Hensley criticizes the $4.1 million trail that's set to bring in point-8 miles of pathway for cyclists.

"People don't even buy bikes over in southwest Fresno like they used to. Our kids don't ride bikes like that," Hensley said.

"Nowadays, you can count the bikes in this area."

She, like others in the community, sees the projects from a different perspective.

"If you're One Fresno all Fresno should look alike. Southwest Fresno should look like north Fresno, east Fresno," said Hensley.

