Teachers take center stage in topical FX comedy series 'English Teacher'

"English Teacher" follows the lives of high school teachers, administrators, students and parents as they all try to figure out the best way to educate, inspire and navigate our changing world.

"English Teacher" follows the lives of high school teachers, administrators, students and parents as they all try to figure out the best way to educate, inspire and navigate our changing world.

"English Teacher" follows the lives of high school teachers, administrators, students and parents as they all try to figure out the best way to educate, inspire and navigate our changing world.

"English Teacher" follows the lives of high school teachers, administrators, students and parents as they all try to figure out the best way to educate, inspire and navigate our changing world.

HOLLYWOOD -- "English Teacher" follows the life of a gay high school teacher. The comedy shows the teachers dealing with the students, the parents and each other.

Brian Jordan Alvarez is not only the show's star, but he is also involved as a director, executive producer and writer. His longtime friend and co-star Stephanie Koenig is also one of the writers.

They practically complete each other's sentences, and they knew as soon as they met, they were a good team.

"I had just been waiting to find somebody as funny as me," joked Alvarez. "The night we met it was just destiny. She made me laugh harder than anybody I'd ever met. I was like, 'Were you created in a lab?'"

Koenig agreed. "I felt similarly but I was trying to play it cool. That was like 11 years ago, no 12... 12 years ago!"

"English Teacher" has an edginess to it, which Alvarez and Koenig might give an "A" for awesome!

"There's so much where the students are also teaching the teachers, it's a cool gray area to play in," said Alvarez.

We wondered if these two prolific writers and actors were good students themselves back in the day. They both admitted that yes, they were!

Class is in session for "English Teacher" Monday nights on FX or you can stream on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, FX and this ABC station.

