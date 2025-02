Classes cancelled at Sunnyside High School in southeast Fresno due to campus-wide power outage

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sunnyside High School in southeast Fresno will be closed for the day due to a campus-wide power outage.

In a statement, the school is telling parents not to send their kids to the campus on Peach Avenue at Kings Canyon Road because they cannot be assisted.

Other schools are still open, including CART.

School officials have not said what is causing the power outage, or if it's expected to impact any additional days of instruction.