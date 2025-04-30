Closing arguments in Erika Sandoval murder trial continue

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, closing arguments continue in Erika Sandoval's murder trial.

After a nearly three-month trial, jurors are now listening to closing arguments. Today, the prosecution laid out its case.

This second murder trial for Erika Sandoval is close to coming to an end.

Sandoval has admitted to shooting and killing her ex-husband, Daniel Green, in 2015.

The defense says she was a battered woman who acted on fear and impulse after breaking into his home to pick up some of their child's belongings.

But Tuesday was the prosecution's turn to lay out their closing arguments. They say Sandoval was a jealous ex-wife.

"She went there to murder Daniel because of that, and given the fact that she acted so normal at the tax appointment so normal at her house, had she gotten away with it, she'd still be acting normal," explains Dave Alavezos, Lead Prosecutor.

Throughout the trial, the defense highlighted the troubling relationship between the two.

Even calling a psychologist to testify on what they say qualifies Sandoval as an abused woman.

But prosecutors disagree.

"The missing gun, that appeared to be missing in the middle of an argument, when Daniel got concerned, because he said, 'We're arguing, why is this not where it's supposed to be? I understand you had it out last night because I wasn't here, and that's fine, but it went missing from where it was earlier this morning, and we're arguing, and that's bad.'" mentions Dave Alavezos, Lead Prosecutor.

Early in the trial, Sandoval, her mother, friends, and former coworkers testified to witnessing abusive behavior by Green towards Sandoval.

Sandoval's mother said she was afraid of Green's position as an Exeter police officer.

But prosecutors say the defendant planned the crime.

"Daniel said if I'm ever dead, you need to look at the defendant because she did it," said Dave Alavezos, Lead Prosecutor.

During the first trial in 2019, a judge declared a mistrial when one juror said they could not find Sandoval guilty.

Now, within days, this new jury will have Sandoval's fate in their hands.

The prosecution is expected to wrap up closing arguments on Wednesday, giving the defense their last chance to address the jury.

