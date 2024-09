Clovis' first food hall holds grand opening

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The first food hall in Clovis is now open.

Third Place Global Eatery held its grand opening Saturday on 8th and Pollasky.

The food court is where fine dining meets fast casual.

There are three menus that each feature a different style of cuisine.

The grand opening party included delicious foods from Fresno Street Eats, some shopping, and a DJ.