Clovis High School receives luxury car donation

On Wednesday, Clovis High's Automotive CTE Pathway received a luxury car donation from Future Ford Clovis.

On Wednesday, Clovis High's Automotive CTE Pathway received a luxury car donation from Future Ford Clovis.

On Wednesday, Clovis High's Automotive CTE Pathway received a luxury car donation from Future Ford Clovis.

On Wednesday, Clovis High's Automotive CTE Pathway received a luxury car donation from Future Ford Clovis.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A recent donation is fueling excitement for local high school students.

On Wednesday, Clovis High's Automotive CTE Pathway received a luxury car donation from Future Ford Clovis.

The dealership gifted the school a 2023 Lincoln Aviator SUV.

Teachers say students will now get experience with newer technology and state-of-the-art systems.

Future Ford Clovis also donated cars to Duncan Polytechnical High School and Fresno City College's Automotive Technology program.