Clovis man heads to federal prison on fentanyl charge as he fights separate state case

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rene Patla stood determined on Monday, ready to tell a federal judge about her daughter Olivia.

"She was vibrant," Patla said. "She just brightened any room she ever walked into. And more than anything, she was strong."

Olivia Patla was 18 years old -- a day shy of high school graduation -- when she died from a fentanyl overdose in 2021.

"She was a best friend to anyone she ever met, and that's what ultimately killed her," her mother said. "She trusted the wrong person."

Prosecutors say Lakota Wakley sold and first possessed the fentanyl. He denies the charges.

As he walked free on pre-trial release, Olivia's parents feared Wakley would sell again. Federal prosecutors say he did.

Wakley pleaded guilty to a federal fentanyl charge in February after an unrelated user died.

In a courtroom closed to cameras Monday, Rene wanted to send a message to the judge.

"I'm going to make sure he knows he has an opportunity to make a change today, and to take a stand in Fresno County," Patla said.

With photos of Olivia front and center, the judge was clear. It is a separate case in a separate system with a different victim, he explained.

"They're not victims in this case," he said, adding that the county case is "still pending."

Government prosecutors pushed back and argued Wakley's previous conduct was "highly relevant."

The judge acknowledged Wakley disregarded "a known risk for so very little," but he denied Rene's request to speak.

He sentenced Wakley to eight years in a federal prison, and Wakley offered a full apology.

"I'm incredibly sorry to all the individuals I've affected through my crimes," he said.

Outside court, Rene said, "I would tell him that God would take care of him because he's going to burn in hell."

"He might not get what he deserves here, but he'll get what he deserves," she said.

The state's case is still ongoing, and Wakley could face state prison time if convicted by a Fresno County judge.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, X and Instagram.