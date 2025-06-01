Clovis North's McKay Madsen makes history at CIF State Championships; full list of local medalists

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis North senior has accomplished something not seen in 103 years at the CIF State Track & Field Championships. McKay Madsen repeated as state champion in both the discus and the shot put, a feat last achieved in 1922.

The only other athlete to win back-to-back titles in both events was Clarence Houser of Oxnard High School, more than 100 years ago.

"Since I woke up last year after winning state, there hasn't been a single day where I haven't thought about it again. It's like literally an obsession," Madsen told Action News. "On bad days I'm thinking, 'How am I going to pull this off?' On good days I'm like, 'OK, I just have to keep steady.'"

Madsen's discus throw of 210 feet, 8 inches was just three feet shy of the state meet record and more than 24 feet ahead of the second-place finisher. In the shot put, he threw 69 feet, 11 inches to win by nine feet.

"We peaked at the right time. Every day I thought about winning state, and it's led me to here, and we did it," Madsen said.

A BYU football commit, Madsen will now head to Argentina to serve a two-year church mission before joining the Cougars in Provo.

Clovis North also finished second overall in the team standings, thanks in part to Connor Lott's gold medal in the boys 1,600 meters.

Local Medalists

Boys Discus

1st - McKay Madsen, Clovis North, 210-8

4th - Karsyn Van Grouw, Buchanan, 180-10

Girls Long Jump

5th - Jazmaine Stewart, Redwood, 5.82m

8th - Krista Hopkins, Clovis, 5.60m

Boys Long Jump

9th - Tyrik Jackson, Hanford, 6.78m

Girls High Jump

9th - Indiana Davis, Clovis East, 5-3

Girls 4x100 Relay

8th - Clovis North, 47.12

Boys 4x100 Relay

5th - Buchanan, 41.29

Girls 1,600 Meters

7th - Sierra Cornett, Buchanan, 4:46.82

Boys 1,600 Meters

1st - Connor Lott, Clovis North, 4:03.32

3rd - Luke Sanders, Buchanan, 4:06.02

Girls 100 Hurdles

7th - Sofia Lopes, Central East, 14.02

Boys 110 Hurdles

3rd - Hudson Hergenrader, Buchanan, 13.92

8th - Wyatt Ruby, Redwood, 14.05

Boys Shot Put

1st - McKay Madsen, Clovis North, 69-11

Girls 400 Meters

5th - Gabi Belli, Bullard, 54.79

Boys 400 Meters

6th - Emmanuel Morgan, Central East, 47.52

7th - Brandon Smith, Central East, 47.81

Girls Triple Jump

6th - Jazmaine Stewart, Redwood, 38-5

9th - Liliana Medrano, Clovis East, 38-0

Girls 300 Hurdles

7th - Sofia Lopes, Central East, 41.97

Boys 300 Hurdles

5th - Hudson Hergenrader, Buchanan, 37.79

Girls 200 Meters

7th - Victoria Chatter, Buchanan, 24.13

Girls 4x400 Relay

7th - Clovis North, 3:47.44

Boys 4x400 Relay

2nd - Central East, 3:09.24