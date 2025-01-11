Clovis North 4-star recruit McKay Madsen commits to BYU

Clovis North's two-way star athlete McKay Madsen (No. 3) announced his commitment to BYU Saturday morning. (File Photo)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- BYU has landed the commitment of Clovis North's two-way star athlete, McKay Madsen.

Madsen announced his commitment during halftime of the Navy All-American Bowl Saturday morning.

The All-American chose the Cougars over programs such as Oregon and UCLA due to the opportunity to play running back, according to an Action News source.

Madsen is a 4-star recruit who's risen to stardom this season, landing 19 offers when he had none at this time last year. He is also ranked the 17th-best recruit in all of California.

In his senior season, Madsen rushed for an average of 112.5 yards per game and led the Broncos in total touchdowns (22) and interceptions (4).

Football is not the only sport Madsen has dominated, as he is the reigning California state champion in discus and shot put.

Madsen will complete a two-year mission trip before heading to Provo, Utah.

