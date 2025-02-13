Clovis school recalls memories with 25-year time capsule

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A time capsule revealed the long lost treasures of Clovis Elementary -- 25 years in the making.

The school's first principal, Bob Hanson, joined current student council members to open the capsule on Wednesday.

From the year 2000, the capsule featured an array of items, including the school's first yearbook, PE shirt, original hat and newspapers.

Hanson says it was a pleasure to see the excitement on the kids' faces as they opened the capsule, and is happy to know the tradition of what it means to be a Jaguar carries on today.