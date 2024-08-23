Clovis Unified School District aims to streamline communication through ParentSquare

It allows the district, schools, teachers and coaches to communicate with parents through a post or direct message.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Unified School District is hoping a new program will allow for easier communication with parents.

Starting this year, all students, their parents, and staff will have access to ParentSquare.

"We've obviously had for years ways to communicate with our parents, but as a district, we've not been unified behind a single platform," Avants said.

Kelly Avants with the district says that's why they are introducing ParentSquare.

It's available through a smartphone app or online.

Similar to a social media platform, it allows the district, schools, teachers and coaches to communicate with parents through a post or direct message.

The reason for the change came directly from parents themselves.

"We have heard from our parents, they are overwhelmed with the amount of communication that it takes to stay up on all of that," Avants said.

Avants says getting everyone on board to use one application instead of multiple will hopefully make it easier for parents to stay up to date.

The app allows parents to customize how they receive information -- instantly or just once at the end of the day.

It can also facilitate sign-ups or RSVPs for an event.

It can help parents communicate directly with their child's teacher or coach if their primary language isn't English.

Avants says the cost of the app for the district was neutral in comparison of all of the other platforms the district was using combined.

She says it won't replace all systems, but for direct communication, they'd like to make ParentSquare the primary way.

Parents can sign up now through an activation email they received or register at ParentSquare.com.

Avants asks parents to be patient as the new system rolls out and communication moves to the platform.

"We're very excited about this move, but it's we're a large organization and it's going to take some time to shift over," Avants said.

The app is free for families.

Parents are not required to download the app.

Information will still be available, but the district hopes this will be a tool for busy parents to keep everything they need in one place.

