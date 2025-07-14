Coarsegold couple rebuilding after fire destroys farm, kills beloved dog

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Coarsegold couple is picking up the pieces after a fast-moving wildfire tore through their property last week, destroying seven acres of farmland and claiming the life of one of their dogs.

Jamie and Zac Barnes said the fire started when a truck caught fire on a nearby road. Within minutes, flames spread across their land, fueled by dry vegetation and wind.

"Within minutes when the fire happened, 60-plus fir trees, fruit bushes, and cactuses - everything that took a couple years to save up for and plant - just burnt up," Jamie Barnes said.

The couple said they tried to load up their animals as the fire approached, but they were forced to leave some behind. Their dog, Gator, later died from his injuries.

Despite the devastation, the Barneses say they are grateful for what was spared. Firefighters were able to save their home, a family swing passed down through generations, and their chicken coop.

"Property maintenance is key," Zac Barnes said. "A lot of our property was 100% weed-eated, and it still spread like wildfire."

The fire also destroyed much of their farmland, which served as both their home and business. The couple had been preparing to expand into livestock operations this year.

"We had plans for this past year," Jamie said. "We had been seeing it for the last couple of years to prepare for livestock, so that kind of puts us behind a lot."

Known in the community for their award-winning produce, the Barneses say they plan to rebuild and come back stronger.

"We have our house, we have each other, we have the cats and dogs we saved," Jamie said. "We didn't lose any birds. We have about an acre of planted property that didn't burn. That's better than it all burning up."

The family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover recovery expenses.

