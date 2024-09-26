College campus tuberculosis exposure investigation

WATCH LIVE

Thursday, September 26, 2024 11:55PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Health Department is investigating potential tuberculosis (TB) exposures linked to Fresno State and Fresno City College.

The CDC says TB primarily affects the lungs but can also cause issues for the brain, kidneys, or spine.

The health department says students and staff who may have been exposed will be given a survey and offered testing to assess their risk for TB infection.

This will be done in partnership with campus health clinics.

Health officials say there's been an unusual number of severe infections in recent months among young people, requiring hospitalizations and short-term medical care.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

