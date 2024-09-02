A GoFundMe has been set up to help with restoration expenses for Snowline Lodge.

Community comes together to help restore iconic lodge in Dunlap

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An iconic place to stay on the way to Sequoia and Kings National Park is hoping to reopen soon.

Hundreds of names are now on the wall, representing how popular and special Snowline Lodge once was for the Dunlap community and beyond.

"I used to come here when I was younger, so it's not just a place up here, it's history, it's memories," said Katie Fox.

"It's a place for people to stay and go on up to the park," said added Arnelle Work.

The lodge, which was built in 1945, is eight miles from Sequoia National Park.

Owner Cynthia Gersten says it provided a home away from home for her and many others, something she's now searching for again.

"Right now we are just trying to revive it, my husband passed away several years back and I kind of let it go," said Snowline Lodge owner, Cynthia Gersten.

Skview30 video shows some damage to the roof and other work that needs to be done on the building.

Now the neighborhood has started fundraising to help bring the lodge new life, from grilling up food, to selling jewelry, household items, and even shirts.

"My heart is so warmed and I am so touched by everyone's support, so many people have stopped by that I have met over - it's just been a redemption for me," said Gersten.

Joan Pennington stayed at Snowline years ago.

Instead of just having a place to rest, she also gained a friend in Gertsen.

She flew in from South Carolina to help raise money - because that's how much it means to her.

"When I'd stay here we had people from Argentina, from the UK, from New Zealand. We'd have music in the middle of the night. People would just come in, it's like the whole world connected here," said Pennington.

That connection staying strong even through a difficult season in Gersten's life.

Now, she's thriving again, much like trees in the nearby national park after a fire.

"Its beauty from ashes for me. Beauty for ashes for the lodge and for the giant sequoia trees," said Gersten.

Gersten using that revival to continue her husband and family's legacy.

"I have hope again, it's definitely a story of hope and what God has done," said Gersten.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with restoration expenses.

