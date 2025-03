Community Connection: 2nd annual Gran Fondo Hincapie Race in Merced

The city of Merced is getting to showcase the charm of its community through cycling.

The city of Merced is getting to showcase the charm of its community through cycling.

The city of Merced is getting to showcase the charm of its community through cycling.

The city of Merced is getting to showcase the charm of its community through cycling.

MERCED, Calif. -- The city of Merced is getting to showcase the charm of its community through cycling.

The second annual Gran Fondo Hincapie Race will kick off on March 15th in Merced.

On Wednesday, Doug Fluetsch and Alyse Singer joined Action News to share more about this great event.

Registration for the race is now open.

You can sign up online by clicking here.