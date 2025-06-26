Community Connection: Big Brothers Big Sisters

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a cool way you can support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California.

The local non-profit provides crucial services to underserved youth in our area.

CEO Diane Phakonekham and development director Nick Lutton joined Action News Live at Three to explain how you can support them.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Lazy Dog Fundraiser is happening through June 29.

Bring a flyer to the restaurant and 15 percent of your bill will be donated to the organization.

You can find more details at bigs.org.