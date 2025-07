Community Connection: Hauntmare Expo at Fresno Fairgrounds

The Fresno Fairgrounds will soon transform into the Central Valley's biggest Halloween and horror convention.

The Fresno Fairgrounds will soon transform into the Central Valley's biggest Halloween and horror convention.

The Fresno Fairgrounds will soon transform into the Central Valley's biggest Halloween and horror convention.

The Fresno Fairgrounds will soon transform into the Central Valley's biggest Halloween and horror convention.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Fairgrounds will soon transform into the Central Valley's biggest Halloween and horror convention.

The Hauntmare Expo is taking place July 26 and 27, and we sat down with organizers to talk about the family fun in store ahead of spooky season.

For more information, click here.