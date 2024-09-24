Community invited as Visalia Unified School District unveils its Strategic Plan at the Fox Theatre

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Unified School District is preparing to roll out a details on a more than five year plan.

"It's ambitious, it's future driven and so we're really excited about what the future holds for Visalia." Superintendent Kirk Shrum said.

Shrum says it's part of their new initiative "Forward 2030: A Community Driven Blueprint for the Future."

It includes a facilities plan which focuses on resources and accommodations and the strategic plan which looks at programs and student outcomes.

Shrum says the school board developed a clear mission and vision for the district.

He says that includes ambitious academic outcomes to move student's achievements forward.

"I think people are going to look at that plan and see 'Wow, the future of Visalia Unified is going to be amazing and I'm glad to be a part of it.'" Shrum said.

Shrum says the strategic plan will be revealed this week and posted online to provide transparency, clarity and accountability.

"Twice a year, if not more, both publicly on our website and at our board meeting, we'll be reporting on how we're doing in meeting what we said we were going to do." Shrum said.

He says he hopes having clear objectives, benchmarks to meet and a public process will build confidence with the community.

"I'm energized because I think so often we struggle at being transparent. We struggle at being accountable and so what better way to really than put out a plan that was developed by our community?" Shrum said.

The community is invited to attend a special launch for the strategic plan on September 24. The district will be holding a special event at the Fox Theater in Visalia.

