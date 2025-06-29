Community rallies around Fresno teen battling rare cancer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds gathered at Sunnyside High School on Saturday morning to support 16-year-old Gabriel Garcia, a Fresno teen fighting a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer.

Gabriel was diagnosed with osteosarcoma last June. Despite undergoing seven rounds of chemotherapy, the cancer has since spread to his lungs. Now, he travels weekly to San Francisco for a new treatment that comes with steep out-of-pocket costs.

In a powerful show of solidarity, the community came together to help ease that financial burden. The fundraiser featured a car wash, free haircuts, food sales, and more - all organized by volunteers determined to make a difference.

"It shows a lot of people care about me," Gabriel said. "It gives you a good reason to fight."

The event drew support from friends, family, classmates, and even strangers. Many wore shirts and signs bearing messages of encouragement. Gabriel, a wrestler at Sunnyside High, was described by his coach as a fighter both on and off the mat.

"Every time he stepped on the mat, he battled," said wrestling coach Ryan Payne. "Just like he's battling cancer now."

Gabriel's story first gained attention in February when Make-A-Wish surprised him with tickets to the Super Bowl.

Since then, his journey has inspired many across the Central Valley.

"This is beyond what I thought it was going to be," Gabriel said of the fundraiser. "I thought it was going to be a small little car wash, but it looks like a dang festival."

Supporters say Gabriel's strength and faith have united the community.

"You don't have to wait for the change, you can be the change in our community," said volunteer Hector Arenas. "Everything counts. Everything helps."

Gabriel's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover medical expenses.

