Construction begins on new 49-acre park in Southeast Fresno

A new park looks to bring recreation and community engagement to Southeast Fresno

A new park looks to bring recreation and community engagement to Southeast Fresno

A new park looks to bring recreation and community engagement to Southeast Fresno

A new park looks to bring recreation and community engagement to Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- City leaders gathered to break ground on the site of what will be a 49-acre park in Southeast Fresno.

The park is located on Peach Avenue near Geary Street and will feature two multi-use sports fields.

One of the two fields will be equipped with synthetic turf, a first of its kind in Fresno.

The park will also include concession stands, shaded playgrounds, an outdoor fitness area and open green space.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says this 11-million-dollar project is meant to support health and wellness for all ages, saying, "''this area is going to serve as a cornerstone for the entire southeast Fresno area as we provide opportunities for recreation, fitness and community engagement.''

This new development was made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act and Measure P.

Community members can take part in choosing a name for the park by voting online at the City of Fresno's Facebook page.