Convicted murderer Erika Sandoval set to be sentenced in court today

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman found guilty by a jury for murdering her ex-husband is scheduled to be sentenced today in court.

Last month's guilty verdict against Erika Sandoval during her second trial came with special allegations for using a firearm.

But the jury denied the special circumstance of lying in wait, making Sandoval ineligible for the death penalty under California law.

Erika Sandoval admitted to shooting former Exeter police officer Daniel Green inside his Goshen home in 2015.

She could spend up to 50 years to life in prison.

It comes after her first trial ended in a hung jury in 2019 when a single juror could not find her guilty.