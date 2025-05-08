Jury finds Erika Sandoval guilty of murdering ex-husband

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A jury has found Erika Sandoval guilty of murder in the first degree in the death of her ex-husband, Daniel Green.

The verdict was announced in a Tulare County courtroom Thursday afternoon. The jury deliberated for two days before reaching a verdict.

This was the second time Sandoval was on trial for her ex-husband's death, which she admitted to. Green was an officer with the Exeter Police Department.

The first trial, in 2019, ended in a mistrial, when just one juror said they could not find Sandoval guilty.

Sandoval had admitted to shooting and killing Green in 2015 after breaking into his home to pick up some of their child's belongings.

Her team said she was pushed over the edge, presenting their case that she was an abused and worried mother, scared of her ex-husband.

Prosecutors argued Sandoval was a jealous ex-wife, driven to kill by Green's new relationship.

During closing arguments, the defense brought back audiotapes that Sandoval's ex-husband recorded of an exchange between the two.

