Corcoran-Hanford area tops list of most affordable California metros

Central California has long been seen as a place where housing is more affordable than in other parts of the state.

Central California has long been seen as a place where housing is more affordable than in other parts of the state.

Central California has long been seen as a place where housing is more affordable than in other parts of the state.

Central California has long been seen as a place where housing is more affordable than in other parts of the state.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central California has long been seen as a place where housing is more affordable than in other parts of the state.

According to realtor.com, the Corcoran-Hanford area topped a list of the most affordable metros in California.

Visalia was number two, followed by Bakersfield-Delano, Redding, and El Centro.

"I assumed we're always in the, you know, in the top 2,3,4 markets price-wise in the state," said Chris Jolly, a Visalia realtor.

"Redding. There are some, you know, Redding. El Centro, especially Redding and other counties way up in the north, very rural, you know, counties with 50,000 people."

The median sales price of a home in Corcoran is $270,000.

The price per square foot in the survey was listed at $230, 74% cheaper than the most expensive metro, Santa Maria-Santa Barbara.

Jolly says several construction projects in recent years have helped South Valley communities meet demand for affordable housing.

"Within those communities, we have higher-priced areas and lower-priced areas in neighborhoods that are very affordable and neighborhoods that are less affordable."

Mortgage rates average 6.8% right now,

As for the current market conditions. Jolly admits they are challenging, but adds you can always refinance in the future.

"So I think it's just trying to convey the message that that you, you know, you're marrying your house and you're dating your interest rate and and you might be dating her a long time because they probably aren't coming down much in the near future."